More Opposition MPs will quit, says Bermuda’s Leader of the Opposition

Bermuda’s Leader of the Opposition said this weekend he expected more politicians to resign as he revealed his party’s candidate for a by-election.

Craig Cannonier said he was “delighted” to announce that Vic Ball, a former One Bermuda Alliance senator, will fight to fill the Smith’s West seat left in the wake of Trevor Moniz quitting the House of Assembly after nearly three decades.

Mr Moniz said there was a need to “bring new blood to the House of Assembly”.

Mr Cannonier was asked if other party veterans such as Michael Dunkley and Jeanne Atherden could follow Mr Moniz.

“Absolutely,” he said.

“Well, I think if you look at both sides of the Government, the OBA and the Progressive Labour Party, we have very senior members within, so I anticipate that there will be some on the PLP side as well as continued on the OBA side. Twenty-seven years (for Trevor Moniz) is a long time.”

Ms Atherden, who started her political career as a United Bermuda Party senator in 2008, then secured her seat as an OBA MP in the 2012 and 2017 general elections, said later: “As long as I am enjoying being a Member of Parliament, I will continue to be there.

“I would like to think that I have interest in the community, I have ideas in terms of how I can be supportive of the initiatives and at the point in time that I make a different decision, then I’ll make it.”

Mr Dunkley, first elected to the House as a UBP member in 1997, became a senator in 2007, then won a seat as an MP under the OBA in 2012. He said; "I'm still relatively young, I do believe that experience matters."