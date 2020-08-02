Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Blue Economy confirm Petroleum Based Bags can still use up to Sept 1st, 2020

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy (MMABE) wishes to advise as of August 4th, 2020 local manufacturers will restart the production of biodegradable plastic bags – Supermarkets, shops, vendors and other suppliers can continue using their stock of Petroleum based plastic bags until September 1st, 2020.

During the month of April 2020, the ban on sale and use of single use Petroleum based plastic bags in Barbados was temporarily paused to allow local manufacturers to make and deliver petroleum based bags as the biodegradable resin used in the production of allowable bags, was in short supply on the world market due to a lack of materials under the COVID-19 curfew.

Local manufacturers, who applied and were granted an extension by MMABE, say they acquired sufficient amounts of the biodegradable resin and are in a position to restart the manufacturing by the agreed upon date of August 4th.

Persons who go shopping with reusable bags are reminded to keep those bags in a hygienic condition at all times.

The Ministry looks forward to all interests creating a smooth transition and Barbadians are reminded when they use biodegradable products these help protect the environment and safeguard the oceans and marine life.