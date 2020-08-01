Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy fine tunes Domestic Vessel Legislation

by AirBourne / August 1st, 2020

Last weekend, Barbados took another step closer towards fine tuning aspects of the domestic vessels suite of laws aimed at improving maritime security and environmental and general business and operation standards for the small vessel sector when the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy (MMABE) reconvened a closed door session with Jet Ski and Pleasure Cruise Operations Communities at the Harbour Industrial Park.

The second briefing was led by – Minister Kirk Humphrey, Acting Permanent Secretary Ms Jacqueline Blackman, <strong>Mr Kent Fergusson</strong> of the Marine Services Division, Barbados Port Inc. along with Superintendent Adrian Broomes from the Royal Barbados Police Force as well as Master Chief Petty Officer Malcolm Thompson from the Barbados Coast Guard.

Once again Maritime lawyer Najla King on behalf of MMABE, presented the proposed amendments for all parties to reach an informed decision on the way forward. This consultation was the latest of meetings with a wide array of stakeholders in an effort to ensure that the maritime space is regularised in a way that brings benefits to the sector and the country.

Several issues were discussed including coordinates for jet ski operations, proper identification, and no wake zones.

Minister Humphrey noted that with the last set of input and the extensive consultation he was now ready to take the matter to the Cabinet.

