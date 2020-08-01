Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy fine tunes Domestic Vessel Legislation

Last weekend, Barbados took another step closer towards fine tuning aspects of the domestic vessels suite of laws aimed at improving maritime security and environmental and general business and operation standards for the small vessel sector when the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy (MMABE) reconvened a closed door session with Jet Ski and Pleasure Cruise Operations Communities at the Harbour Industrial Park.

Once again Maritime lawyer Najla King on behalf of MMABE, presented the proposed amendments for all parties to reach an informed decision on the way forward. This consultation was the latest of meetings with a wide array of stakeholders in an effort to ensure that the maritime space is regularised in a way that brings benefits to the sector and the country.

Minister Humphrey noted that with the last set of input and the extensive consultation he was now ready to take the matter to the Cabinet.