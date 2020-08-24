Maritime Affairs Minister sees Job Potential through Multi-departmental “Swim For Life” project

by AirBourne / August 24th, 2020

Kirk Humphrey – Minister of #MMABE the Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Ministry engaged with reporters this weekend at the Aquatic Centre in #Wildey to give an update on the Multi-Departmental initiative ensuring a new generation of young #Barbadians have a skillset which entails a healthy respect for water – be it ocean or pool.

Carlisle Bay, 21 August 2020

CLICK FOR BIGGER

In addition to the Minister, Ms Mona Alleyne Asst Director of the National Sports Council also provided her perspective on why the programme has both parents and children clamoring for more!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MMABE Barbados (@mmabe_bb) on

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20200821 WA0026
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07