Maritime Affairs Minister sees Job Potential through Multi-departmental “Swim For Life” project

Kirk Humphrey – Minister of #MMABE the Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Ministry engaged with reporters this weekend at the Aquatic Centre in #Wildey to give an update on the Multi-Departmental initiative ensuring a new generation of young #Barbadians have a skillset which entails a healthy respect for water – be it ocean or pool.

In addition to the Minister, Ms Mona Alleyne Asst Director of the National Sports Council also provided her perspective on why the programme has both parents and children clamoring for more!