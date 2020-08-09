HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN ST JOSEPH, CLOSE TO JOE’S RIVER

by DevilsAdvocate / August 9th, 2020

Police are scouring a bushy area of the old St. Joseph Parish Church, off Joy Road, Joe’s River St Joseph where a group of hikers reported that they had come across the skeletal remains of a human body.

About 8:30 am on Sunday 9th August 2020 Police were alerted to the discovery by the group who were hiking along a remote and bushy trail which started at the Old St. Joseph Hospital.

Police from the District F Belleplaine Police Station have confirmed the discovery and officers are busy solving the matter.

