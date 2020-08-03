Guyana’s New President pledges unity, transparency & accountability; Western Nations urge bridging of divisions

Newly-elected President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Sunday promised to work towards national unity but he gave no indication of when he would reach out to the Chairman of the opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), David Granger.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo earlier Sunday insisted that, in keeping with his People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) 2020 elections campaign manifesto, talks would be held with the opposition only after the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) declaration of a result.

In a congratulatory message, the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union urged the PPP-led administration to find common ground among a variety of stakeholders to bridge deep-seated divisions. READ THE REST OF THE STORY here