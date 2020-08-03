Guyana’s New President pledges unity, transparency & accountability; Western Nations urge bridging of divisions

by Bajan Reporter / August 3rd, 2020

Newly-elected President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Sunday promised to work towards national unity but he gave no indication of when he would reach out to the Chairman of the opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), David Granger.

"<em>There is only one future and that future requires a united Guyana, that future requires a strong Guyana, that future requires every Guyanese to play a part in building our country, ensuring that we leave a better Guyana for the next generation</em>," said Dr. Ali whose People's Progressive Party (<strong>PPP</strong>) has historically drawn the bulk of its support from among Indo Guyanese. The President said Guyanese are not separated by class, ethnicity, religion or political persuasion.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo earlier Sunday insisted that, in keeping with his People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) 2020 elections campaign manifesto, talks would be held with the opposition only after the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) declaration of a result.

In a congratulatory message, the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union urged the PPP-led administration to find common ground among a variety of stakeholders to bridge deep-seated divisions. READ THE REST OF THE STORY here

