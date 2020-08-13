Game-changer COVID19 breathalyzer tested in Dominican Republic

by Bajan Reporter / August 13th, 2020

The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Public Health says it tested Israel’s breathalyzer and certified the accuracy is 95% of the PCR reliability tests. The difference in price is around RD$800 of the breathalyzer to RD$4,000 of the PCR test. The biggest advantages, nevertheless, are in a shorter time to have results and the ease of the test. The breathalyzer just requires a person to breathe into a tube. The Israeli developers are promoting the test for use in airports around the world.

In the Dominican Republic, <strong>the Medina administration has ordered all arrivals come with a PCR test results no older than five days</strong>, or take a blood test at the airport. Those that test positive in the blood test, are then subject to a PCR test. As reported, no one is being quarantined unless showing symptoms. The public health authorities then follow up with the person as the results become available.

In the Dominican Republic, the Medina administration has ordered all arrivals come with a PCR test results no older than five days, or take a blood test at the airport. Those that test positive in the blood test, are then subject to a PCR test. As reported, no one is being quarantined unless showing symptoms. The public health authorities then follow up with the person as the results become available.

The Ministry of Public Health in a presentation made on 11 August 2020, explained the advantages of the breathalyzer. The Ministry said they are leaving up to the next authorities the contracting of the test.

The Israeli Defense Ministry‘s research and development directorate worked to help develop the testing system. Scientist and developer Daniel Gold has said that the rapid testing method would be a “game-changer” against the pandemic.

FCIB Frontline Unsung Heroes Awards 468x150 1

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1