Game-changer COVID19 breathalyzer tested in Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Public Health says it tested Israel’s breathalyzer and certified the accuracy is 95% of the PCR reliability tests. The difference in price is around RD$800 of the breathalyzer to RD$4,000 of the PCR test. The biggest advantages, nevertheless, are in a shorter time to have results and the ease of the test. The breathalyzer just requires a person to breathe into a tube. The Israeli developers are promoting the test for use in airports around the world.

The Ministry of Public Health in a presentation made on 11 August 2020, explained the advantages of the breathalyzer. The Ministry said they are leaving up to the next authorities the contracting of the test.

The Israeli Defense Ministry‘s research and development directorate worked to help develop the testing system. Scientist and developer Daniel Gold has said that the rapid testing method would be a “game-changer” against the pandemic.