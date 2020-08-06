FUN88 JOINS HANDS WITH CPL T20: Partnership will drive deeper engagement among cricket fans around planet

For a sports-starved world, the latest edition of Hero Caribbean League will serve as a global festival witnessing cricketers from several nations competing in a landmark cricket championship. Adding more flavour to this season, Fun88, a leading online gaming operator, is proud to be the official partner of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The strategic partnership will bring the cricket enthusiasts closer to the action like never before. One of the most significant features of the partnership will be to create exciting content for fans to enjoy, along with spicing up the championship with a competition that will give fans the chance to win the prize of a lifetime.

A month-long T20 cricket tournament blended with colourful carnival experience will provide an opportunity to millions of viewers to create a deeper engagement in sports. CPL is known as one of the best cricket leagues in the world that further features some of the best teams such as Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs.

Fun88 Spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with Caribbean Premier League that has the same ethos as us. We believe in collaborating and promoting sports leagues across all formats and geographies and this partnership will deliver that message across the world.

Jamie Stewart, Commercial Director of CPL, said, “It’s a great pleasure to welcome Fun88 as Hero CPL partners. With these great sites, fans around the world can ramp up the excitement levels and have opportunities to win big.”

The CPL gets underway behind closed doors in Trinidad & Tobago on 18 August and will see 33 matches being played at two venues in the country. The teams who will be competing for the 2020 title will includecurrent Champions Barbados Tridents along with Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Fun88 provides one of the widest range of sports markets, lines and odds to the sports enthusiast. With customer satisfaction and entertainment at its core, it innovates a holistic experience via the latest technology, games with impeccable and personalised customer service.