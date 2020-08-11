Employers Reminded to Include Employment Start Dates for PAYE

The Barbados Revenue Authority is reminding employers to file their monthly Pay As You Earn (PAYE) returns, also ensuring they pay attention to the employment start dates of their employees.

When filing PAYE, employers should enter January 1 and the reporting year. For example, if they are filing any PAYE return for 2020, the employment start date for the employees should be 1/1/2020.

This start date should only be different for an employee if that employee was hired during the reporting year and was therefore not working for the employer as of January 1. For example, if an employee began to work for an employer on March 18, 2020, then the start date would be 3/18/2020.

Accurate PAYE returns from employers are essential as employees use this uploaded information to file their income tax returns.

The PAYE return for July 2020 is due on Monday, August 17, 2020.