DAVID THOMPSON IS MISSING, NO! NOT that ONE…

by DevilsAdvocate / August 26th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force appeal for Bajans to help locate missing 28 year old David Omar Thompson from Mount Standfast, Saint James.

Description

He is about 6 feet tall, has a slim build, light complexion and has a low hair cut. He also has a number of tattoos on both arms and his chest. At the time he was wearing a peach coloured beach pants, black and white Addidas slippers and a black durag tied around his head. He was also wearing two gold chains and a gold Guess watch.

Circumstances:

He was reported missing by his girlfriend Resheda Cadogan who last saw him on Sunday 23rd August 2020 about 5:00pm.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of David Omar Thompson is asked to contact Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
