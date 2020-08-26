DAVID THOMPSON IS MISSING, NO! NOT that ONE…

The Royal Barbados Police Force appeal for Bajans to help locate missing 28 year old David Omar Thompson from Mount Standfast, Saint James.

He was reported missing by his girlfriend Resheda Cadogan who last saw him on Sunday 23rd August 2020 about 5:00pm.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of David Omar Thompson is asked to contact Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.