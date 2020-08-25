Courtesy Call to new Transport Minister from Chinese Ambassador, Yan Xiusheng

At a recent courtesy call by the Ambassador of the Republic of China to the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources, the newly appointed Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources, Ian Gooding-Edghill stated the Government of Barbados continues to value their mutual cooperation and the assistance the Embassy continues to provide to the people of Barbados.

He expressed gratitude to His Excellency, Ambassador Yan Xiusheng for the sense of urgency displayed in making the application for US 156.3 million dollars, to fund the road rehabilitation project in the Scotland District.

His Excellency, in response to the warm welcome, stated that Barbados and China have enjoyed a long friendship and good cooperation since they established diplomatic relations in 1977.

The ambassador reminded the Ministers and the officials present, that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in February last year by the 2 countries on the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, where the principal behind the initiative is consultation, contribution and shared benefits. He noted that his country wishes to expand the initiative in different fields, to promote the economic and social development of Barbados.

He stated that 2 major projects which are being facilitated by his government are the Scotland District Road Rehabilitation Project and the South Coast Sewage Treatment Project.

Minister Gooding-Edghill said the Ministry recognised that, owing to land slippage and lack of repairs over a number of years, there has been some significant deterioration of the roadway in the Scotland District and that the funds will go a long way in remedying the situation. He stated the Ministry will work along with the project managers to make sure the work is completed in a timely manner.

He said in addition, the project will assist in getting people back to work, especially in the challenging times of the COVID19 pandemic.

His Excellency Ambassador Xiusheng stressed that the leaders of Barbados and China have expressed solidarity and support to fight the current pandemic. He said that under strong leadership, Barbados has been able to control the corona virus at an accepted level. He added China was prepared to continue its assistance to Barbados against the spread of the virus and any economic effects post Covid 19.

This was demonstrated by the donation of 200 face masks by the Embassy of the Republic of China to Ministry of Transport Works and Water Resources.