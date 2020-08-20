CIBC FirstCaribbean puts support in Chefette’s ‘Fun Run’

CIBC #FirstCaribbean is partnering with Chefette Restaurants by giving assistance to the Chefette Fun Run Charity once more!

Lisa Carter expressed appreciation for the unwavering support of the bank to the Fun Run, especially when it could not take its usual format due to the pandemic. We look forward to working with CIBC FirstCaribbean and our other partners and welcoming participants in Chefette Fun Run 2021.