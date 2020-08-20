CIBC FirstCaribbean puts support in Chefette’s ‘Fun Run’
CIBC #FirstCaribbean is partnering with Chefette Restaurants by giving assistance to the Chefette Fun Run Charity once more!
Samantha Suttle, #CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Marketing Manager, Barbados Operating Company, said “CIBC FirstCaribbean is especially happy again to partner with the Chefette Fun Run Charity and the charities it supports. Despite Covid-19 leading to the cancellation of the run this year, we feel it is crucial that we still offer the same level of support, as the work of those charities are even more vital now in these very challenging times.”
Lisa Carter expressed appreciation for the unwavering support of the bank to the Fun Run, especially when it could not take its usual format due to the pandemic. We look forward to working with CIBC FirstCaribbean and our other partners and welcoming participants in Chefette Fun Run 2021.