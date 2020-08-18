Christian Youth Foundation Condemns Racism in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago recently had its General Elections on August 10th. This election witnessed unprecedented levels of racism .

The Christian Youth Foundation, an organization made up of members from diverse ethnic backgrounds , hereby condemns all forms of racism and hate speech. We ask that every effort be made for healing and reconciliation to take place within our nation so that we may enjoy peace and prosperity.

We must remember our national Anthem’s promise “Here every creed and race find an equal place”

Biblical Position

As Christians, we firmly hold to the truth that God created all persons in His image and Likeness (Genesis 1:26) We are all loved by God and possess the same innate human dignity that demands respect. God, He made all and loves all equally such that the concept of different “races” is not found in the Bible (Galatians 3:28).

According to Theologian Voddie Baucham, the concept of race is a social construct that is not found in the Bible. The bible only recognizes distinctions between Jews and Gentiles and even these distinctions were broken down by the gospel of Jesus Christ (Galatians 3:28).

The gospel of Jesus Christ has the power to reconcile us to God and one another when we understand our need for repentance and salvation from our sins. Racism is a sin that must be repented of and condemned.

Advice on moving forward in Trinidad

The Christian Youth Foundation would like to emphasize the importance of love and forgiveness. We acknowledge that we all would have encountered discrimination and hurt from varying groups in society, however we cannot dwell on our hurts and expect to heal from it. We Recommend that those who are suffering from Trauma acknowledge hurt, seek help and whether through therapy, counselling or prayer and meditation.

Consider 1 Peter 4:8 Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.

As Martin Luther King Jr stated, Darkness cannot drive out darkness only light can do that, hate cannot drive out hate only love can do that.