BWA ploughing Tens of Millions into St John, looking to complete in 2021

The Barbados Water Authority is moving forward with the project to augment the water supply into the water starved sections of St. Andrew, St. Thomas, St. John and St. Joseph. In order to achieve this, infrastructural upgrades are required to move the water from the Vineyard Reservoir in St. Philip to Golden Ridge in St. George via Mount Pleasant in St. John.

The construction of a Booster Station at Vineyard adjacent to the existing Vineyard Reservoir

The laying of 2.7 km of 16-inch mains from Vineyard to Mount Pleasant

The construction of a Reservoir and Booster Station at Mount Pleasant

and

The laying of additional 4.6 km of 16-inch mains from Mount Pleasant to Eastmont in St. John.

It is anticipated that this infrastructure will move approximately one and a half million gallons of water per day from Vineyard into St. John. The original source of the water into Vineyard will be from Groves.