Bus terminal to become DR’s fine arts school and innovation center?

Santo Domingo East Mayor Manuel Jiménez envisions a new use for the bus terminal the Ministry of Public Works built on the Las Americas Expressway. He speaks of fitting it to be a municipal school of fine arts and the “Caribbean Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.” The focus would be on young people and entrepreneurs from all over the country and the region.

The public work was erected despite much community opposition. Three court rulings ordered the stop to construction. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Public Works continued to build the facility. As reported in El Nuevo Diario, the bus stop is being readied to be inaugurated before the government’s change on 16 August.

Major Jiménez recalled that a ruling by the Constitutional Court ordered the project to be stopped until the land use permit and the environmental impact study were presented. This never happened, but construction continued.

“It is a protected area, it is part of a park, and it is next to the national ecological park Los Tres Ojos,” argued the mayor as reasons why a bus terminal should not operate there.

Jiménez envisions a better use for the structure, one where it will not harm the environment.

In this sense, he explained that the municipal school of fine arts and what he called the “Caribbean Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will operate there, with planning and project offices, especially for young entrepreneurs from all over the country and the region.

He said he would be meeting with President-elect Luis Abinader to deliver the plans for the school of fine arts and innovation center.

Mayor Manuel Jiménez is a world-recognized composer and singer.

Public Works Minister Ramón Pepín said the Terminal de Autobuses del Este would be ready for operation next week. As reported in Diario Libre on 6 August 2020, he said the station is part of the Ministry’s Strategic Mobility Plan that includes four bus terminals — one in Villa Mella, another in Los Alcarrizos, another at the 6 Noviembre Highway and another at the Carretera Sánchez. Only the first Terminal de Autobuses del Este has been completed. The stations would be operated by the National Institute of Transit and Ground Transport (Intrant).