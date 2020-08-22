“Birthday surprise with Mega 6 Jackpot win in August!”

A birthday may only come once a year, but Ravendra Persaud is celebrating his good fortune as the third Mega 6 Jackpot winner of $440,000.00 with The Barbados Lottery in August 2020.

Mr. Persaud purchased his winning ticket for Draw 4562 on Tuesday August 04, 2020, exactly four days before his 27th birthday, from The Barbados Lottery retail agent T. E. Maycock in St. Michael. He won with a quick pick playing the numbers 01, 11, 12, 18, 20, 31.

“This is the third successive Mega 6 Jackpot win for the year and we celebrate with Mr. Persaud on what we all view as a welcome birthday gift. As the dedication of our players shines through despite the uncertain times, we hope that this win continues to set the tone for the rest of the year.” said Mrs. Shelly Ann Hee Chung, Site Manager at The Barbados Lottery.

Since the start of the game in 2005, Mega 6 recorded 111 jackpot winners.

For the year thus far, The Barbados Lottery has paid over $3.2 million to Mega 6 winners and over $6 million in 2019.

Mrs. Hee Chung also reiterated that, “Our lottery games not only provide our players with many chances to win, but also help to drive our economy and bolster revenue for our beneficiary partners (Barbados Cricket Association, Barbados Olympic Association, Barbados Turf Club and National Sports Council) especially through these challenging economic times. As the third Mega 6 Jackpot winner for 2020 we once again congratulate Mr Persaud on his memorable birthday win.”

Mr Persaud confirmed that even though he wouldn’t change his lifestyle, he would use his winnings to pay bills, school fees and invest, “I will keep playing and I encourage all Barbados Lottery players to keep playing.”

Proceeds from The Barbados Lottery games, including Mega 6, support the many sports, youth and cultural programmes provided by beneficiaries: The Barbados Cricket Association, The Barbados Turf Club, The Barbados Olympic Association and National Sports Council.

Mega 6 draws take place four times per week, live, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Tickets cost only $2 each and are available at The Barbados Lottery retail agents island wide.