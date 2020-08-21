Barbados Police solving Twin Newborn Deaths

Police are carrying out investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural deaths of two babies (2) weeks old.

Circumstances

On Wednesday August 19th, 2020 Police responded to a report at Rendezvous Terrace, Christ Church. On arrival the bodies of two babies (2) weeks old were discovered unresponsive.

The related facts are that both of the deceased resided at the residence with their parents and other relatives. At the time, both babies were being breast fed by their mother, when she allegedly fell asleep leaning forward in a position which caused her breast to block their airways. A medical doctor pronounced death about 11:21 pm.