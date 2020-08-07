BARBADOS POLICE ON LOOKOUT FOR 18 YEAR OLD ESCAPEE: ROVALDO RAHKIM ROBERTS

The Royal Barbados Police Force are urging all Bajans to help locate wanted man 18 year old ROVALDO RAHKIM ROBERTS whose last known address is Grants Gap, Westbury Road, St. Michael.

He being an inmate of Her Majesty’s Prisons did escape lawful custody while on the compound of the Supreme Court, White Park Road, St. Michael on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Description

ROVALDO RAHKIM ROBERTS is advised that he can present himself to the Central Police Station, Coleridge Street, Bridgetown, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of ROVALDO RAHKIM ROBERTS, is asked to contact Central Police Station at 430-7227, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.