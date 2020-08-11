Barbados Police asking for people to look out for Missing Man: Sharaad Phillips

by DevilsAdvocate / August 11th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to help locate missing 28 year old Sharaad Phillips from Lot 45 Parish Land, Christ Church.

Description

<strong>Sharaad</strong> is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has a dark complexion, slim build, round head, oval face, afro hair style, thick eyebrows, small moustache, broad forehead, large nose, thin lips, light voice and he walks and swings his hands. He has a tattoo of the words "<strong>AMBITION</strong>" on his right forearm. On his chest he has the following tattoos: "<strong>187</strong>", "<strong>OJF</strong>", "<strong>HATE BY MANY, LOVE BY MOST</strong>."

Sharaad is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has a dark complexion, slim build, round head, oval face, afro hair style, thick eyebrows, small moustache, broad forehead, large nose, thin lips, light voice and he walks and swings his hands. He has a tattoo of the words “AMBITION” on his right forearm. On his chest he has the following tattoos: “187“, “OJF“, “HATE BY MANY, LOVE BY MOST.”

He was wearing long blue jeans, a short sleeve V-neck plain white T-Shirt and a pair of size seven tan Timberland boots. He frequents Cliff, St. John and Hindsbury, St. Michael.

Circumstances:

He left the home of his mother Pamela Phillips on Sunday, 10th May 2020 about 8:30am and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Sharaad Phillips is asked to contact District ‘B’ Station at 437-4311, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
FCIB Frontline Unsung Heroes Awards 468x150 1

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1