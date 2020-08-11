Barbados Police asking for people to look out for Missing Man: Sharaad Phillips

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to help locate missing 28 year old Sharaad Phillips from Lot 45 Parish Land, Christ Church.

Description

He was wearing long blue jeans, a short sleeve V-neck plain white T-Shirt and a pair of size seven tan Timberland boots. He frequents Cliff, St. John and Hindsbury, St. Michael.

Circumstances:

He left the home of his mother Pamela Phillips on Sunday, 10th May 2020 about 8:30am and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Sharaad Phillips is asked to contact District ‘B’ Station at 437-4311, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.