BARBADIAN POLICE SOLVING A SHOOTING AT SERGEANT VILLAGE

by Bajan Reporter / August 26th, 2020

Police are carrying out investigations into a shooting incident which occurred on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Browne’s Gap, Sargents Village, Christ Church.

Circumstances

Demarkko Combs 25 years of Browne’s Gap, Sargents Village, Christ Church, reported that about 7:30pm he was sitting at the side of his house with Zaquone Jones 18 years of Harpers Land, Sargeants Village, Christ Church when two men, wearing hoodies and masks armed with firearms came across a nearby pasture and fired a number of shots at them.

One of these projectiles grazed the right shoulder of Demarkko. Zaquone was shot in his right foot and right arm. Both culprits who were firing, ran off through a nearby track and made good their escape. Zaquone and Demarkko were both taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a private motor car for medical attention.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to please contact District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.

Comments

