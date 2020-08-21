Barbadian heads to United States under Fulbright LASPAU Scholarship Program

The U.S. Embassy in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean is pleased to announce that Xavier Caddle is the Fulbright LASPAU recipient for this academic year. Xavier has been accepted to pursue a PhD in Computer Science at the University of Central Florida beginning in the Fall of 2020. The Fulbright LASPAU program is affiliated with Harvard University, administered by the Latin American Scholarship Program of American Universities (LASPAU), and is geared towards instructors at institutions of higher education.

He completed both his undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with First Class Honors in 2008 and in 2014, completing a Master of Philosophy in Computer Science. While not lecturing, Xavier lends his technical expertise to FinTech businesses to assist them in developing secure financial solutions.

The Fulbright program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the US government, and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Foreign Student program enables graduate students, young professionals, and artists from abroad to research and study in the United States for one year or longer at U.S. universities or other appropriate institutions.