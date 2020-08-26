Apes Hill Pumping Station Offline

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public that today Wednesday, August 26th its Pumping Station at Apes Hill is offline due to low reservoir levels.

This is affecting customers connected to the Castle Grant distribution system and therefore residents in some parts of St. James, St. Andrew, St. Thomas and St. Joseph may experience low pressure or water outages.

The Authority has also received reports that persons in some districts in the north of the island supplied from the Lamberts Station may today Wednesday be impacted by outages or low pressure.

While the facility at that location was affected by low reservoir levels yesterday Tuesday, pumping resumed late in the evening. Please note that it may take some time for the water supply to all areas to return to normal.

The Authority’s fleet of water tankers shall make every effort to assist residents of these areas as a temporary measure.