A New Auxiliary Nursing Programme Launched with Sagicor

Barbados will soon have a cadre of trained nursing auxiliaries who will be able to meet the demand for public and private care of the older adult, with a novel focus on hospitality.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in June 2019, Sagicor and The Barbados Community College have announced the introduction of the Certificate in Nursing Auxiliary Studies (NAS). The area of study aims to increase the quantity and quality of trained nursing auxiliaries in Barbados.

The programme’s objectives are to develop persons to function effectively in a health care environment while providing a high standard of care, hospitality and humanity to older adults. These participants will then be better positioned to meet the growing need for a sound, person-centred holistic care approach to this target market in a dynamic care setting. Upon successful completion of the programme at the BCC, graduates will be eligible to sit the Barbados Nursing Council exam to become certified.

“Health care has always been an important feature of the Barbadian economy and care of the older adult is no less,” explained Dodridge Miller, Sagicor’s Group President and CEO.

He added, “We have noticed a shift away from the extended family unit which would normally have taken care of this group and seen an increased number of older adults living on their own.” Mr Miller confirmed Sagicor was delighted to partner with the BCC in conceptualizing, developing and launching this unique programme. He said, “We believe that our elder statesmen who have made a sterling contribution to our country should transition at this stage of their lives with the best care possible and we are committed to being a part of that process.”

Ms. Annette Alleyne, Principal, BCC said, “The Barbados Community College is pleased to partner with Sagicor Life Incorporated, to build capacity in the area of nursing auxiliary by delivering a training programme that emphasises service excellence. She added, “Older adults, who have contributed significantly to the development of this country, are deserving of premier care and the College is therefore committed to ensuring that graduates from this programme are employment ready and able to provide quality service to these valued members of society.”

Sagicor sponsored the equipment and retrofitting of the NAS Experiential Laboratory located in the Barbados Language Centre of the BCC. The location’s design facilitates an interactive educational process which allows students to practice and showcase their skills in a real-life setting, under the observation of their tutors and specialist trainers via in-camera sessions. This will allow for a more hands-on training with real-time learning. The finance company was also pivotal in the development of the course syllabus in association with the planning team of the BCC.

Classes for this first cohort began on August 10th, 2020 with 35 students and will run for six months.