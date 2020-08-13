13 year old girl from Sherbourne, St John missing since Sunday 16th

Police urgently wish for Barbadians to help look out for missing 13 year old Zakayla Jacintha Jazmine Seale from Sherbourne #1, St. John. She was reported missing by her mother Akila Billingsly on Sunday the 16th of August 2020 after she left the residence about 2:05 pm and did not return home.

She is known to frequent areas around Bridgetown such as John Beckles Drive, the bus-stop behind the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Probyn Street.

Description:

She has drooping shoulders and short arms and legs that give her a stooped appearance and is in the habit of swinging her arms when walking. She speaks in a light voice and has a pleasant demeanour. She has no tattoos or scars. At the time she was wearing a blue and black striped t-shirt, a pair of brown ‘Lugz‘ slippers and her pants were unknown.

Circumstances:

On the mentioned date, the complainant was home with her children which included Zakayla. She fell asleep at around 1:00 pm but was awoken about 2:00 pm by one of the other children who told her that a white car had driven away from the residence and that Zakayla was not at home. The complainant searched for Zakayla who was not located and later reported to the Police at the District ‘C’ Police Station where an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Zakayla Jacintha Jazmine Seale can contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at telephone number 1 (246) 416-8200, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.