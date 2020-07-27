Women of Rugby Barbados, ready to go!

by Bajan Reporter / July 27th, 2020

BRFU Womens U19 3 July 26 2020 02

CLICK FOR BIGGER

The Senior Women are working on fitness at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium on Mondays from 5:00pm, with rugby training at the historic Garrison Savannah Wednesdays at 4:00pm, and Saturdays at 3:30pm.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, the U19 Men train from 4:00pm also at the Garrison. The Women’s U19s will be training at the Garrison on Friday evenings from 4:00pm and all interested females are encouraged to come and try this fast-growing sport. On Saturday mornings, from 9:00am, the 14 and under Get Into Rugby boys and girls will be out from August 8, 2020.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • aviary image 1595706854587
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1