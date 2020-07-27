Women of Rugby Barbados, ready to go!

The Senior Women are working on fitness at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium on Mondays from 5:00pm, with rugby training at the historic Garrison Savannah Wednesdays at 4:00pm, and Saturdays at 3:30pm.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, the U19 Men train from 4:00pm also at the Garrison. The Women’s U19s will be training at the Garrison on Friday evenings from 4:00pm and all interested females are encouraged to come and try this fast-growing sport. On Saturday mornings, from 9:00am, the 14 and under Get Into Rugby boys and girls will be out from August 8, 2020.