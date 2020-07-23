URGENT ATTENTION, ALL BOAT OWNERS AND FISHING VESSELS

With the impending tropical storm Gonzalo, that is likely to produce, in less than 36 hours, storm force sea conditions on approaching Barbados;

Larger fishing vessels in the water on the south and south west coast are advised to seek safe shelter in the Bridgetown Fishing Complex Harbour.

The Fisheries Division will be hauling vessels at Conset Bay on Thursday 23 July 2020, for those vessels that operate there or normally use that site for safety.

Vessels over 25 feet in the north from Half Moon Fort, Six Mens and Weston, wishing to seek shelter in the Marina at Port St. Charles, should contact the marina at 419 -1000 for their instructions. An adequate number of tyres (6) for fendering and strong rope are required for securing vessels. All boat operators entering Port St. Charles must wear face masks.