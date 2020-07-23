URGENT ATTENTION, ALL BOAT OWNERS AND FISHING VESSELS

by Bajan Reporter / July 23rd, 2020

With the impending tropical storm Gonzalo, that is likely to produce, in less than 36 hours, storm force sea conditions on approaching Barbados;

All boat owners are advised to take immediate action to secure their vessels. Owners of small craft that can be removed by hand are strongly advised to remove gear and vessels from the water at this time.

All boat owners are advised to take immediate action to secure their vessels. Owners of small craft that can be removed by hand are strongly advised to remove gear and vessels from the water at this time.

Larger fishing vessels in the water on the south and south west coast are advised to seek safe shelter in the Bridgetown Fishing Complex Harbour.

The Fisheries Division will be hauling vessels at Conset Bay on Thursday 23 July 2020, for those vessels that operate there or normally use that site for safety.

Vessels over 25 feet in the north from Half Moon Fort, Six Mens and Weston, wishing to seek shelter in the Marina at Port St. Charles, should contact the marina at 419 -1000 for their instructions. An adequate number of tyres (6) for fendering and strong rope are required for securing vessels. All boat operators entering Port St. Charles must wear face masks.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • Main Template 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1