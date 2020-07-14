TWO 29 YEAR OLD MEN FROM THORPES IN REMAND ‘TIL NEXT MONTH

Police have arrested and formally charged the following persons with the mentioned offences:

1. Baggio Elson Roberto Roach 29 years of Block 1 # 38 Thorpes, St. James with the offences of:

(a) Possession of a firearm (Glock 9mm pistol) without a licence to do so

(b) Possession of eight (8) rounds of ammunition without a valid permit to do so. 2. Mario Antonio Demar Robinson, 29 years of Denny Road, Thorpes, St. James with the offences of:

(a) Possession of a firearm (Ruger .40 pistol) without a licence to do so

(b) Possession of twenty-three (23) rounds of ammunition without a valid permit to do so.

S U M M A R Y

On Tuesday, July 7th 2020, members of the Anti-Gun and Gangs Unit and the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department executed a warrant to search the residence of the accused Baggio Roach. On arrival there, both accused who were present at the house tried to escape but were apprehended by personnel. A search of their person revealed the mentioned firearms and ammunition.

Both accused were subsequently arrested and formally charged for the mentioned offences. On Monday, July 13th 2020, they appeared at the Holetown Magistrates Court before Magistrate Wanda Blair where they were not required to plead to any of the offences which are indictable. They were both remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons at Dodds, St Philip and are scheduled to reappear at the said court on Monday, August 10th 2020.