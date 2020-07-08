‘TRIBUTE ON THE PASSING OF SIR EVERTON WEEKES’ By The Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

My heart is heavy and spirit dampened after learning of the passing of Sir Everton Weekes . He lived an highly regaled, cricket record making life filled with dignity, regional honor and global sports impact.

On behalf of the members and leadership of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), I express heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, supporters and fans…

Beyond tears and sorrow, we celebrate an iconic legend known fondly for being one of the Three W’s Walcott, Worrell and Weekes. He was part of the team that delivered a groundbreaking Test victory in 1950.

An exemplary grandfather, father, mentor, commentator, first class batsman and man of integrity is gone but his legacy will live on in our hearts for generations to come.

He scored far more off the cricket field in grace, guts and generosity than the 4, 445 runs, in 48 Tests with an average of 56.61 that he made for West Indies Cricket.

I celebrate this great Bajan brother and outstanding Caribbean superstar!

May his soul rest in eternal peace.