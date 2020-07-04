Traffic collision for 2020 is 6th Road Fatality

Police responded to the scene of a road traffic collision which resulted in the 6th road fatality of the year with a young male. The collision occurred about 9:50 pm on Thursday, 2nd July 2020 along Highway 2A in the area of Welches, St. Thomas.

S U M M A R Y

The vehicle was being driven in a northerly direction from Warrens towards Redman’s Village when it struck a solid concrete barrier which formed the jersey wall which serves as a protective barrier and separator of the lanes carrying vehicles in opposing directions. The vehicle busted into flames on impact, the blaze engulfed the vehicle along with its occupant, only the charred remains were left of the deceased.

No other persons or property were injured or damaged. One fire tender and 6 personnel responded.

Police are making an appeal for any Barbadians who may have seen the collision to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246; Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS) or any other police station.