Temporary Closure of Berinda Cox Fish Market

by Bajan Reporter / July 17th, 2020

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy are informing all customers and partners how the Berinda Cox Fish Market will be closed this Friday, July 17th from 12:00 noon and all day Saturday.

The market will reopen on Sunday under regular operating hours, any inconvenience is regretted, and all cooperation appreciated.

