Temporary Closure of Berinda Cox Fish Market
The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy are informing all customers and partners how the Berinda Cox Fish Market will be closed this Friday, July 17th from 12:00 noon and all day Saturday.
BREAKING NEWS
