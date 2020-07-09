St. George PIC donates tablet to The Lodge School

Leah Bascombe, St. George Parish Independence Ambassador is doing her part to help the students of The Lodge School who live in St. George. Due to the dangers of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both primary and secondary schools have been forced to severely restrict school attendance and focus on e-learning.

Ms. Bascombe is acutely aware that many students do not have the required tablets and has donated two Amazon Fire Tablets for use by students who live in St. George.

In making this donation, Ms. Bascombe made an open plea for others to match her donation and called this an investment in our future.