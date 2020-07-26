Solutions Barbados: ‘Shuffling’ by Grenville Phillips II

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reshuffled her Cabinet. That is a good management practise.

There are two appointments that are noteworthy. The first is William Duguid. The decision to finally address the traffic bottleneck at the Garfield Sobers Roundabout, is noteworthy. The solution was simple and effective, and it appears to be being implemented well.

We trust that the Minister will continue that ISO 9001 management approach of identifying the main problems, and developing and implementing the most effective and economical solutions.

The next appointment is Lisa Cummins. Her approach to her assignment at the Port was excellent. She identified the obvious problem at the Port as poor-management, and set about to formally implement the international management standard, ISO 9001. The only thing that can happen to the Port during that process, is that the Port would be better managed.

Because she approached her assignment with such basic common-sense, she deserved to have her pick of Ministerial portfolios, to show the others how to properly manage a public service. We trust that she will bring the same management standard to her new responsibilities.

To the other Ministers, please follow the examples of Duguid and Cummins. Whether you implement ISO 9001 formally, as Lisa started to do, or informally, as William appeared to do, you will do things that can only benefit the residents of Barbados. Using your normal management methods has only caused us harm.