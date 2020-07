Scheduled Cleaning and Early Closure, Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy

The offices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy, located at the Civil Aviation Department building, Charnocks, Christ Church, will be closed on Friday, July 17, by 1:00 p.m., for regular scheduled cleaning of the compound.

Everyone is therefore asked to ensure all business concludes before closing time. Any inconvenience is sincerely regretted.