REGISTER FOR THE 2020 GROW BARBADOS CHALLENGE!

“Many times large problems can be tackled with small and simple solutions“. This is the belief of Mr. Adrian Reid, co founder of Victory Gardens Caribbean, a faith based, urban farming and food security company that seeks to empower homes and communities with the skills, knowledge and products to become more food secure, economically sustainable and healthier by growing their own food at home.

With the current food import of approximately 325 million dollars per annum, our country bleeds precious foreign exchange in excess of our ability to earn it and this is an unsustainable situation. During WWl and WW2 households were encouraged by the government of the day to start kitchen gardens (aka; Victory Gardens) and these small lots of front lawns, backyard, window sill and patios were able to supply the entire United States with about 40% of its food needs. “If Barbadians started to grow more food at home, just something basic like sweet potato, we can shave off nearly 88 million dollars off of our food import bill” the co founder stated.

It’s an 8 week challenge two grow two of the following options – cucumber, lettuce, okra, and Chinese Cabbage. The participants who grow the longest crops during the 8 week period will be rewarded with gift vouchers from the sponsors of the challenge namely, Carters, Massy Farm and Garden Shop, LandMark Nurseries, Nature Care, SeedBurst and Muddy Boots. Participants will also be receiving free seedlings and tires to get started, along with weekly educational videos to inform and inspire our new gardeners. There is a special prize for the youngest person who successfully completes the challenge and grows the longest crop in their category.

The challenge starts on August 8th and ends Sept 30th. So far, they have over 300 households registered to take part in the 2020 Grow Barbados Challenge.