Project Power (Netflix) with Jamie Foxx & Joseph Gordon-Levitt

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user.

The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it.

While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.