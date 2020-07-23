Prime Minister Mottley speaks to Barbadians, 22nd July 2020 (RESHUFFLE)

by Bajan Reporter / July 23rd, 2020

The chairmen of two statutory organisations were promoted to the Ministerial Cabinet in changes announced by Prime Minister Mia Mottley in an address to the nation from Ilaro Court on Wednesday evening.

Chairman of the Port, <strong>Senator Lisa Cummins</strong> (<em>LEFT</em>), will serve as Minister of Tourism and International Transport, while chairman of the Transport Board, Ian Gooding-Edghill, will become Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources.

Chairman of the Port, Senator Lisa Cummins (LEFT), will serve as Minister of Tourism and International Transport, while chairman of the Transport Board, Ian Gooding-Edghill, will become Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources.

Cummins takes up the portfolio formerly held by Kerrie Symmonds who will become Minister of Energy, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, while Gooding-Edghill’s post combines two of those formerly held by Wilfred Abrahams and Dr William Duguid.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • Main Template 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1