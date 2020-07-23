Prime Minister Mottley speaks to Barbadians, 22nd July 2020 (RESHUFFLE)

The chairmen of two statutory organisations were promoted to the Ministerial Cabinet in changes announced by Prime Minister Mia Mottley in an address to the nation from Ilaro Court on Wednesday evening.

Cummins takes up the portfolio formerly held by Kerrie Symmonds who will become Minister of Energy, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, while Gooding-Edghill’s post combines two of those formerly held by Wilfred Abrahams and Dr William Duguid.