Press Briefing by Prime Minister of Barbados from Murphy’s Pasture, Emmerton

by Bajan Reporter / July 24th, 2020

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley held an impromptu meeting with high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Transport and Works, after touring a number of flood-prone areas.

She had toured areas near the City of Bridgetown, Speightstown in St Peter, and a few other rural areas this week.

Her focus, however, fell on the area surrounding Murphy’s Pasture in New Orleans, The City, which is part of an ongoing project to ease the flow of stagnant water or heavy rainfall away from the heavily populated area.

Newly appointed Minister of Transport,Works and Water Resources, Ian Gooding-Edghill, Permanent Secretary Mark Cummins, and the ministry’s Acting Chief Technical Officer Philip Tudor were all briefed by the Prime Minister about what she expected from the project.

Mottley had visited the area on Thursday, and today she spent time speaking to concerned residents.

