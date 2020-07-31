POLICE LOOKING FOR FAKE TAXI “Z 417” – SEEN IT?

by DevilsAdvocate / July 31st, 2020

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding a white Mazda Lantis motor car bearing the Registration number plates Z417. These numbers are fictitious. The occupant(s) is wanted in connection with a number of serious matters.

Anyone who might have seen this vehicle or have knowledge of its whereabouts or that of its driver or occupant(s) is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Southern Criminal Investigation Department at 418-2609 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS).

Please be aware that the individual(s) associated with this unregistered vehicle is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Additionally the driver and occupant(s) of this motor vehicle are advised that they may present themselves to the Oistins Police Station or any other Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-Law.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Comments

