Police acquire Person of Interest to assist investigations over 60 year old’s Death

Police from District ‘A’ Police Station investigated an altercation between two (2) men which became the island’s most recent murder, it occurred about 10:55 pm on Monday 29th June 2020 at Thompson Gap, Codrington Hill, St. Michael.

On arrival they discovered a mature male lying motionless in a track. Police immediately summoned the ambulance which quickly arrived; an EMT or paramedic and made a check of the body and found no signs of life, a medical doctor later arrived at the scene and confirmed death.

Now, a suspect is allegedly in custody assisting their investigations.

Family members of the deceased later identified the body as that of 60 YEAR OLD VICTOR DeCOURCEY HUSBANDS OF NO FIXED PLACE OF ABODE.

Police are making a public appeal for anyone who might have witnessed or otherwise have any knowledge of what would have transpired prior or during this incident to call the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246; Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS) or your nearest police station.