Patrick Hoyos has left a solid legacy for those who remain practitioners of the Fourth Estate

by Bajan Reporter / July 2nd, 2020

Once again, with a profound sense of sadness, I find myself in the position of paying tribute to a stalwart of the media fraternity who has left us unexpectedly.

<strong>Patrick Hoyos</strong> was the consummate journalist, an interviewer with a shark-like tenacity for persistence with his biting questions - a professional who was not afraid to take on anyone, whether that person was pauper, priest or politician.

Patrick Hoyos (Left, with next generations) was the consummate journalist, an interviewer with a shark-like tenacity for persistence with his biting questions – a professional who was not afraid to take on anyone, whether that person was pauper, priest or politician.

In fact, the Barbadian consumer of news and commentary would recall that Patrick was unrelenting in his questioning of political leaders and their operatives, regardless of the party colour they wore.

As founder and publisher of the Broad Street Journal, Patrick demonstrated with every edition that in the area of business reporting, few in the profession could out-perform him. At the same time, as a regular columnist in the Sunday Sun and Business Authority, he consistently made the link between the actions and decisions of business leaders and their impact on the lives of ordinary Barbadians.

