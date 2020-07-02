Patrick Hoyos has left a solid legacy for those who remain practitioners of the Fourth Estate

Once again, with a profound sense of sadness, I find myself in the position of paying tribute to a stalwart of the media fraternity who has left us unexpectedly.

In fact, the Barbadian consumer of news and commentary would recall that Patrick was unrelenting in his questioning of political leaders and their operatives, regardless of the party colour they wore.

As founder and publisher of the Broad Street Journal, Patrick demonstrated with every edition that in the area of business reporting, few in the profession could out-perform him. At the same time, as a regular columnist in the Sunday Sun and Business Authority, he consistently made the link between the actions and decisions of business leaders and their impact on the lives of ordinary Barbadians.