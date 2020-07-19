On-line entries open this weekend at RallyBarbados.net

Although many competitors had already entered since the on-line system opened on October 1 last year, the Club has opted to restart the process from scratch. On-line entries will open on the official web site – www.rallybarbados.net – at 00.00hrs Barbados time on Sunday, July 19th, which is 05.00hrs in the UK; they will close on Friday, October 2, soon after which the provisional entry list will be published.

Rally Officer Manager Jeanne Crawford said: “Many months have passed since the earliest entries were made and competitor circumstances might have changed, particularly details of sponsorship, co-drivers and so forth. So it makes sense to start from scratch, rather than having numerous persons editing old entry forms. We are looking forward to the entries flowing in during the coming weeks.”

The Club is continuing its discussions with all stakeholders and further announcements will be made in the coming weeks on matters such as shipping and arrangements on the ground for hosting overseas crews and their cars.