Nude Corpse located on Henry’s Lane

by DevilsAdvocate / July 30th, 2020

Police have identified the unclad body of a female discovered about 5:50 am on Monday, July 27th, 2020 in the area of Henry Lane, near the old St. Gabriel School compound, Lower Collymore Rock, St. Michael.

She is Olivia Cecilia Carter, 30 years of Princess Royal Avenue, Pinelands, St. Michael.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to please contact Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608; Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
