“Nelson to be Moved” by Grenville Phillips II

Government decided that Nelson’s statue should be moved – based on thoroughly discredited information.

The Government has chosen to believe false claims that Nelson was a racist, white supremacist mass-murderer. There is no credible evidence supporting the reckless accusations by our historians and political activists.

The Government now wants to know where to put the statue.

Nelson lived in a time when the slave trade was legal. After he saw the horrors of slavery for himself, Nelson went against the popular culture. When others were opposing the slave trade, Nelson was opposing slavery itself, and freeing slaves.

Nelson probably freed more slaves outside of the US, than any other person when the slave trade was still legal. He was hated by slave-owning politicians during his career, and by our academics and political activists since our Independence.

Since Nelson genuinely cared for the enslaved, his statue should be among their descendants. I recommend that he be placed in the centre of the new Fairchild Street market, located at the end of Nelson Street. The recently paved plaza is wide enough to accommodate the statue.

There, artisans can examine the quality of workmanship, tourists can visit and patronise businesses in the market, and our emotionally fragile politicians can attend parliament without being triggered.