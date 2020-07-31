Murder at Gills Gap: 26 year old Kadeem Bispham is dead

Police at Black Rock Police Station are solving the death of a young male by firearm(s).

This shooting incident was reported by a man who went into the station office. It occurred about 245 am on Friday 31st July 2020 at 2nd Avenue Gills Gap, Eagle Hall, St. Michael. Less than 100 meters from the Black Rock Police Station.

This report triggered an immediate response from the police; having arrived discovered the motionless body of a male lying in the roadway.

Ambulance personnel arrived shortly afterwards and on examination of the body found no sign of life. A Medical doctor pronounced death at the scene. Police investigations are active.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact Black Rock Police Station at 417-7501, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers 1800-8477(TIPS) or any Police Station.