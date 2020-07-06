MAN RIDDLED WITH BULLETS NEAR REDMAN’S VILLAGE, ST THOMAS

Police are busy looking to solve a shooting incident which occurred about 11:10 pm on Friday 3rd July 2020. In the area of Redman’s Village, St. Thomas where a male was shot multiple times about the body.

S U M M A R Y

The victim was in the area of Redman’s Village, St Thomas when he was shot multiple times by an unknown person armed with a firearm. In an attempt to escape, the victim fled the area in his motor vehicle which subsequently collided in an area between Redman’s Village and Welches, St Thomas. He was later transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Anyone who may have information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Police Hotline of 211 Crime Stoppers at 1800(TIPS) District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726 or any Police Station.