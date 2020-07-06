MAN RIDDLED WITH BULLETS NEAR REDMAN’S VILLAGE, ST THOMAS

by DevilsAdvocate / July 6th, 2020

Police are busy looking to solve a shooting incident which occurred about 11:10 pm on Friday 3rd July 2020. In the area of Redman’s Village, St. Thomas where a male was shot multiple times about the body.

S U M M A R Y

The victim was in the area of Redman’s Village, St Thomas when he was shot multiple times by an unknown person armed with a firearm. In an attempt to escape, the victim fled the area in his motor vehicle which subsequently collided in an area between Redman’s Village and Welches, St Thomas. He was later transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

Anyone who may have information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Police Hotline of 211 Crime Stoppers at 1800(TIPS) District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726 or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • Main Template 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1