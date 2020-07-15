Have you seen Missing 19 Year Old Erriel Cumberbatch?

July 15th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to help locate missing 19 year old Erriel Nadyah Cumberbatch from Greaves Hill, Mangrove, St. Philip.

Description

Erriel is 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 230 lbs in weight. She has a dark complexion, and a round face. Erriel has a short, natural haircut in a Mohawk style and it is dyed red at the top. She has a hunched appearance with a short neck. Her left foot is deformed and is shorter than her right foot and she walks with a limp.

Erriel frequents Parish Land, Christ Church and Wildey, St. Michael. She was wearing a striped brown, beige and white jumpsuit with silver shoes and carrying a haversack, colour unknown.

Circumstances:

She left home to attend an appointment at 8:45am on Monday, July 13th, 2020 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Erriel Cumberbatch is asked to contact District ‘C’ Station at 416-8200, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Comments

