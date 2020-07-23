GRADUATION GIFTS FOR TEN FROM FIRST CARIBBEAN

Ten students transitioning from the Charles F. Broome Memorial School‘s Special Unit got rounds of applause, gifts of school supplies, and words of advice two days after the Common Entrance Examination when officials of a local bank visited the school for a presentation ceremony.

Thompson stressed the importance of having confidence and urged Harris to enjoy the summer but to buckle down in his studies from September.

Walrond is the other student from the Unit who took the exam. Marketing Manager, Sam Brathwaite told him that he had cleared the hurdle of taking the exam and he wished him success but he reminded him that the next main hurdle was being a student at his new school where he hoped he would be blessed with success.

While Harris and Walrond are awaiting results to identify which school they will be attending next school year, Taylor knows she will be moving to the Derrick Smith School and Vocational Centre. Ann Maxwell, the bank’s Senior Manager, Client & Employee Engagement told her to keep striving for excellence and she would achieve her full potential.

Class Teacher, Karen Wall thanked the bank and its officials on behalf of the school particularly, the Special Unit’s students, their parents and teachers. She noted that the bank’s donation was not only timely but critical and helpful since some parents were affected by the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and were therefore concerned about how they would equip their children for the new school year.

Maria Boyce Taylor, Associate Director, Client and Employee Engagement, CIBC FirstCaribbean said the bank was happy to have an opportunity to participate in such a function.

The school’s special unit caters to children with special needs especially those associated with learning disabilities.