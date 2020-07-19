GEL DONATES MASKS TO FRONTLINE WORKERS

A number of organisations which have been on the frontline during the ongoing pandemic will benefit from a donation of surgical /medical grade masks which they will use as they go about their work to keep the island safe.

Three hospitals – namely the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), Geriatric and Psychiatric hospitals; Grantley Adams International Airport including the Customs and Immigration Departments; the Diabetes Association and the Barbados Cancer Society are all beneficiaries of some 22,400 masks from Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL), which will be divided among these organisations.

“We were ordering masks for our staff and decided to order more to assist some of these frontline organisations because of the risks that they take every day. As we open our borders, those risks will increase, and we wanted to show our appreciation to them for what they do,” stated Anthony Ali CEO of Goddard Enterprises, as he presented the masks to the Chief Executive Officer at the Airport in the presence of Customs and Immigration Officers.

The masks are three layered surgical grade, two of which are non-woven material and are fitted with a plastic nose clip and flat ear loop.

The Diabetes Association in expressing their appreciation for the masks, confirmed that they will be using them for all the staff in the office and association members – for use while they conduct business, while the Cancer Society will be using their masks for clinical staff, volunteers and patients when necessary.

The various organisations expressed their gratitude to GEL for the thoughtful gesture in including them in their distribution process.

Another initiative in which the company and its employees were involved very early in the lockdown period, was the distribution of food hampers to families of students of the Parkinson School.

GEL has adopted the Parkinson Memorial Secondary School, and GEL staff work on various projects to benefit the school and its students.