FREEWINDS VOLUNTEER MINISTERS AND ARUBA FIRE FIGHTERS APPLAUDED IN CHURCH

Volunteer Ministers of the Freewinds and Aruba fire fighters have been working side by side for over two months to help in the fight against the spread of COVID19 and prepare the island for reopening. As part of this they have sanitized 10 churches as they know the key role that religion plays in society especially during these difficult times.

As a token of appreciation the Freewinds Volunteer Ministers were invited to attend Mass at the St. Therese of the Child Jesus Church in San Nicolas by Father Rafael Cananea. This invitation was a result of a team of Volunteer Ministers and Aruba firefighters sanitizing this church to help protect its parishioners against Covid-19.

During the Mass, Father Cananea made an announcement, “A special thank you to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of the Freewinds for coming here and disinfecting the Church with D7, thank you very much.”

Only by working together and following the guidelines to prevent the spread of illness can we ensure the island stays safe, businesses remain open, tourists continue to arrive and Aruba gets back on its feet. In this way Aruba’s economy can recover.

To find out ways you can prevent the spread of illness and stay well whether at home, school or at work log on to www.scientology.org/staywell.