First Dialogue In New DE-CODE Series Tackles ‘What Are We Worth?’

The Cultural Studies Society (CSS) at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine, and friends have embarked on retelling our Caribbean stories with the series entitled DE-CODE. DE-CODE aims to build knowledge surrounding many of the issues that are currently topical and important for the Caribbean and wider African diaspora.

Launching with an online series of public dialogues, the initiative will commence on Tuesday July 14, 2020 via Zoom with the session, ‘What are we worth? – Discussions on equality, human rights and social justice‘. The first discussion, which will also be streamed on Facebook LIVE, will feature Whitney-Amanda Horsham, Isoke Edwards, Carliena Holder and Muhammad Muwakil.

DE-CODE was conceptualised to nurture awareness, empathy, compassion and transformation surrounding issues including identity, racism, classism, colourism, structural inequality, representation, citizenship and social justice.

To support this objective, the format of the online dialogues has been designed to facilitate expression, connection with our realities and the much-needed process towards individual and collective healing. In this vein, feature presentations will be followed by smaller breakout discussions, a Q&A session and a reflection component.

The CSS is an organisation at the UWI, St Augustine, led by students of the Cultural Studies programme. The purpose of the organisation is to promote discussion, debate and awareness of the various issues that underscore our society, culture and how we see ourselves and others as Caribbean people.

To be a part of the first DE-CODE discussion, please register in advance via http://bit.ly/DECODESession1Reg. For more information, connect with the CSS via IG and FB @culturalstudiessociety or email here.