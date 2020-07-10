First Dialogue In New DE-CODE Series Tackles ‘What Are We Worth?’

by Bajan Reporter / July 10th, 2020

The Cultural Studies Society (CSS) at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine, and friends have embarked on retelling our Caribbean stories with the series entitled DE-CODE. DE-CODE aims to build knowledge surrounding many of the issues that are currently topical and important for the Caribbean and wider African diaspora.

With a drive to be a transformative force within his Caribbean space, the vocalist, musician, spoken word artist and activist, Muhammad Muwakil, has amassed noteworthy experience in working with youth as he strives to use his art form to raise awareness and inspire change in his community, country and the region. Photo courtesy Muhammad Muwakil.

Launching with an online series of public dialogues, the initiative will commence on Tuesday July 14, 2020 via Zoom with the session, ‘What are we worth? Discussions on equality, human rights and social justice‘. The first discussion, which will also be streamed on Facebook LIVE, will feature Whitney-Amanda Horsham, Isoke Edwards, Carliena Holder and Muhammad Muwakil.

With over 12 years of experience working with children and families in non-profit organisations and international schools, as a first generation Trinidadian-American, Whitney-Amanda Horsham, is deeply passionate about teaching young black people how to love and believe in themselves, despite what the world may say. Photo courtesy Whitney-Amanda Horsham.

DE-CODE was conceptualised to nurture awareness, empathy, compassion and transformation surrounding issues including identity, racism, classism, colourism, structural inequality, representation, citizenship and social justice.

To support this objective, the format of the online dialogues has been designed to facilitate expression, connection with our realities and the much-needed process towards individual and collective healing. In this vein, feature presentations will be followed by smaller breakout discussions, a Q&A session and a reflection component.

A graduate of Howard University, the dynamic and vocal entrepreneur, Isoke Edwards, who was raised in East Port of Spain, has a multi-dimensional background in TV production, yoga instruction, peri-steam hydrotherapy and organic farming. Photo courtesy Isoke Edwards.

The CSS is an organisation at the UWI, St Augustine, led by students of the Cultural Studies programme. The purpose of the organisation is to promote discussion, debate and awareness of the various issues that underscore our society, culture and how we see ourselves and others as Caribbean people.

As a Caribbean woman, educator, theatre practitioner, freelance media professional and Cultural Studies MA student, who hails from the hills of Morvant and works in the South East Port of Spain area, Carliena Holder has been involved in advocacy work for the past 14 years with a focus on issues of identity and representation. Photo courtesy Carliena Holder.

To be a part of the first DE-CODE discussion, please register in advance via http://bit.ly/DECODESession1Reg. For more information, connect with the CSS via IG and FB @culturalstudiessociety or email here.

